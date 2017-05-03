Smoking & Drinking Overload! Brad Pitt’s Big Confession: ‘I Was Boozing Too Much’

Brad Pitt has finally broken his silence on his divorce from Angelina Jolie, his drinking issues and going through therapy — and RadarOnline.com has all the details!

In a bombshell interview with GQ, the 53-year-old opened up about his “weird” year following the split, admitting that it was a “self-inflicted” free-fall.

As Radar readers know, the couple’s shocking split stemmed from an alleged incident that took place between a boozed-up Pitt and one of the kids on a private plane on September 14, 2016. Pitt was blindsided by the divorce filing, which, Jolie claimed in a statement, was done “for the health of the family.”

Now, the actor says he doesn’t recall a day since college that he didn’t drink or smoke pot.

“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um — cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings,” he said.

“I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with,” Pitt continued. “I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that’s part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve.”

In the wake of realizing the extent of his issues, Pitt says he has sought emotional help.

“You know, I just started therapy. I love it, I love it,” he said. “I went through two therapists to get to the right one.”

Meanwhile, Pitt’s gaunt new look has set off alarm bells with concerned pals.

“Brad stops by every few days, and each time he looks like he’s dropped another couple of pounds. He’s disappearing before our eyes!” revealed a concerned source, who sees Pitt at the Los Angeles art studio where he’s holed up while dealing with his divorce.

“He moves around like an old man in pain, too. He’s very weak, and his hands shake. It’s quite shocking to see him like that when you’re used to seeing him as a muscled-up action hero,” the source told Radar.

“I think he has lost about 25 pounds and now weighs around 160. He’s an action star so he would still have muscle mass,” said Dr. Stuart Fischer, who estimated Pitt’s waist as 32 or 34 inches — tiny for his 5-foot-11 frame. Dr. Fischer has not treated Pitt.

