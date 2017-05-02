Ceasefire? Brad Agrees To Buy Angelina New Home In Surprise Divorce Deal

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Brad Pitt has given Angelina Jolie permission to come and go from their former main residence in Los Feliz in a move that proves their divorce and custody war could be coming to a close.

“It’s a win-win for Brad,” insisted an insider. “He’ll never bring anyone back to that house – it’s there for his family.”

“The bad blood now has died down between him and Angie, and he’s told her he wants that place to be for the kids instead of selling it and splitting the proceeds.”

Pitt, 53, “is going ahead and buying her a place of her own as part of the divorce settlement, but he wants Los Feliz, with its giant pool and skate park, to be an open house for their kids,” and even Jolie, 41.

“He gave her the keys and told her she’s welcome any time and to call ahead if she wants him out of the house while they’re there.”

