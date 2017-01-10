Truce? Brad & Angelina Agree To Keep Divorce Private

For the first time since announcing their sudden split, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have release a joint statement, revealing their plans to proceed with the vicious divorce in a private forum .

The former couple released an official statement Monday night, agreeing to act as a “united front” for the sake of their family.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement, obtained by Radar, read.

“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” it concluded.

As Radar readers know, Pitt recently fought back against Jolie in their bitter custody battle, slamming her for ignoring what he believes are the “children’s best interest,” and accusing her of using the public to manipulate the situation.

The Allies star, 53, filed new documents in his nasty court case, alleging that Jolie “apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in the proceedings.”

Now, after months of public accusations, the pair seems to have come to some sort of private agreement.

