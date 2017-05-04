‘Below Deck’ Lesbian Love Triangle! Hannah & Malia’s Kiss Creates Feud With Bobby

.

Below Deck: Med is finally back, and the season is already more dramatic than ever.

Hannah Ferrier and Bobby Giancola are at war again in a preview clip for the show’s second episode — all over a kiss between the chief stew and Malia White!

Ferrier asked White to dance, and things between the two heated up quickly.

“You’re the most…just adorable thing in the world,” Ferrier whispered to White.

“Um, these are beautiful,” White exclaimed while grabbing Ferrier’s breasts.

“When you walked on board, I was like, ‘seriously,’” Ferrier cooed before offering to be her “big sister.”

Then, the women started making out in front of Giancola, who was noticeably disgusted.

“I knew I f**ng liked you!” one of the girls exclaimed off camera.

Then, Ferrier, 30, admitted in her confessional that she thought White was gorgeous, and she liked to “play” with pretty things.

They left the club holding hands.

Meanwhile, Giancola, 32, confessed that he gets nervous when Ferrier hangs out with girls he’s interested in because she likes to “weasel in” and hurt him. He even brought up an off-camera trip to New York that he took with Ferrier and new cast member Lauren Cohen — claiming that Ferrier told the NFL cheerleader to “stay away” from him “for no reason!”

Then, the clip flashed to White and Ferrier talking about Giancola — with Ferrier saying that she didn’t want him to come in the show and “make [her] feel more uncomfortable.” White insisted she felt safe with Ferrier and “would be naked in front of her any day.”

What do you think of the Below Deck: Med love triangle? Sound off in the comments!

