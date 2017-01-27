Poison! Bel Biv Devoe Blast Bobby Brown For Raging Meltdown

Bobby Brown’s epic on-stage smackdown with Bel Biv Devoe was a legendary moment in music history. As The New Edition Story airs on BET, Brown’s rivals revealed the shocking behind-the-scene details of their infamous clash with the singer.

Ricky Bel, Mike Biven and Ronnie DeVoe appeared on The Breakfast Club 105.1 Morning Show where they told the secrets of the group from the beginning, including Brown’s infamous rage.

In the opening scene of the BET show, “Bobby Brown is performing, he’s on stage for two hours,” the Breakfast Club host explained. “Bel Biv Devoe is supposed to perform after. Now they only have one song left to do. Which could be ‘Poison,’ and they’d shut the whole show down.”

“They run on stage and take the mic from him and start singing ‘Poison.’ Bobby Brown gets mad and tries to get the fire house and spray them! The guys run on stage and it is Bobby Brown and his crew versus New Edition,” the host continued.

“Now somebody pulls out a gun.”

The BBD guys said the depiction on the show was “true,” but insisted, “He couldn’t pull it out, he went for it and it had got caught. So that was the good thing. The crazy thing it was in front of 10,000 people.”

As Radar previously reported, Brown’s actions precipitated his departure from New Edition.

“He started doing Bobby Brown s**t,” Ralph Tresvant said on Rewind That. “He was showing up when he wanted to, not showing up. . .He started being the cat that stopped caring about all of that.”

Ricky Bell also slammed Brown, saying, “When Bobby was voted out of the group, it was presented like, ‘This is jeopardizing your whole career. You’re all gonna end up with a broken record deal back in Boston…unless he’s gone.'”

Fun Fact: Their guys told The Breakfast Club that the album Hootie Mack was a nickname for pot but they were afraid to tell people they smoked weed!

