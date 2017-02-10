Bobbi Kristina Autopsy Shocker: Expert Claims There’s Evidence Of Suicide!

Long before Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unconscious in a tub at her Georgia home, the troubled teen may have tried to kill herself! That’s the explosive claim of a leading forensic pathologist, who says that Brown’s autopsy shows signs that Whitney Houston’s daughter may have once attempted suicide.

The bombshell allegation is revealed as part of the new Reelz series Autopsy: The Last Hours of Bobbi Kristina Brown.

As Radar reported, Bobbi Kristina, the 22-year-old daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. After being kept in a medically induced coma for several months, she died in hospice care on July 26, 2015.

Now, the Reelz special takes a closer look at the circumstances surrounding her death, which tragically mirrored her own mother’s demise.

For the series, British forensic pathologist Dr. Richard Shepherd used the autopsy report for Bobbi Kristina, and his own findings, to reveal the truth about her life, a life that he says was full of drugs, chaos and mayhem.

According to Dr. Shepherd, the autopsy report reveals nearly 30 scars covering Brown’s body.

“Most of these are small parts of the everyday wear and tear of life,” he said. “But there is a group of four scars on her forearm that I think are significant. I think these are evidence of self-harm, possibly even a suicide attempt.”

Brown’s father Bobby has always blamed his daughter’s then-boyfriend, Nick Gordon, for her death.

In September 2015, Gordon was found legally responsible for the death by default, after failing to show up to two hearings in a wrongful death civil suit filed Bobbi’s estate.

Find out more explosive secrets when Autopsy: The Last Hours of Bobbi Kristina Brown airs Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8pm ET/ PT on Reelz. And watch a sneak peek above.