End Days? Blake Shelton Takes ‘Break’ From His Fiancée Gwen Stefani

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Gwen Stefani is freaking out over spending time apart from Blake Shelton.

“They’re supposed to be finalizing their wedding plans, but Blake’s jetting off on a grueling new tour,” an insider revealed.

As Radar reported, Stefani and Shelton are in the midst of preparing for their upcoming marriage this spring.

But before they tie the knot, Shelton, 40, will be spending large chunks of time away on his “Doing It to Country Songs” tour, which will run from mid-February through September.

“Gwen offered to go with him but he insists she would just be bored,” said the insider.

“She can’t help but feel as though he’s trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while.”

