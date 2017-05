Witty Blake Lively Throws Shade At Hubby – In The Cutest Way

After Blake Lively’s handsome hubby Ryan Reynolds was named to Time magazine’s 100 most influential list,

the Gossip Girl starlet posted a picture of his silhouette next to fellow honoree John Legend,

with the caption: “Congratulations to the most influential person in my life.

The best man I know. You deserve this.”

But before Ryan gets too bigheaded, she added:

“If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot.

I’m so sorry @johnlegend.” Zing!