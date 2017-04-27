Blac Chyna Hits Back: Car Crash Was NOT My Fault!

Blac Chyna is defiantly standing up to two people suing her for a hit-and-run in 2015, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

As Radar reported, Chyna’s white BMW, being driven at the time by her friend and Boss Nails star, Paige Addison, crashed into another car in L.A. in November 2015.

READ Blac Chyna’s Clap Back!

Sources close to Chyna, 28, claimed Rob Kardashian’s baby mama was not even in the car at the time of the accident, but that didn’t stop her from being sued, along with Addison for the damages. And now, the duos claim it’s victims Zohar Mizrahi and Michaela Mesica who are really to blame.

The victims “were negligent in the way they owned, operated and entrusted their vehicle and were negligent for failing to utilize available safety equipment,” the documents claim.

Their “negligence proximately caused and contributed to plaintiffs’ injuries and damages, if any, thereby barring or reducing plaintiffs’ right to recover,” they continue.

PHOTOS; Raunchy Before Rob! Inside Blac Chyna’s Wild Past As A Stripper, Video Vixen & X-Rated Model

Addison was charged with a felony for the hit-and-run, driving without a valid license, and “reckless driving on a highway causing bodily injury.”

She was sentenced to five years of probation, and is due back in court for a progress report in early May. In this lawsuit, the victims are trying to get monetary damages.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.