Blac Chyna Rips Rob For Cocaine & Stripper Rumors After Scathing Lawsuit

Blac Chyna was not surprised that Rob Kardashian trashed her online today after she filed her explosive lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

A new report accused the single mom, 29, of partying with strippers and abusing cocaine — closely following Chyna’s legal allegations that her baby daddy, his mother Kris Jenner and sisters were “predators” who tried to destroy her reputation.

“She’s doesn’t care about a Betty Crocker image,” a source close to her told Radar. “This plays into the case, because it is more of the Kardashians spreading lies and rumors that go against her character.”

“This family keeps the bullying and fake stories going. This is another example of 9 against 1.”

The source close to Chyna claimed the true victim in the case is Dream, her 11-month-old daughter with Rob, 30.

“This is Dream’s mom that they’re trashing,” the source said about Kris and her daughters. “One day she’s going to read everything her dad’s family said about her.”

“This is a shameless attempt to destroy Chyna and wreck her endorsements. They’ve done this before.”

