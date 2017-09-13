Tick Tock! Rob & Chyna In Final Hours Of Custody Settlement Talks Before Court

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have reached the final hours of their bitter custody battle before Monday’s court hearing, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that a deal between the warring parents is imminent.

Chyna, 29, and Kardashian, 30, are hammering out the final custody details for their 10-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, and it’s highly “unlikely” that they will return to court on September 18 for a hearing regarding her restraining order against him, a source told Radar.

The model has agreed to drop the order if they can come to an agreement by Monday.

“Rob doesn’t want to be embarrassed again like he was last time Chyna went to court,” the source told Radar. “It is in Rob’s best interest to make a deal with Chyna.”

The mother of two, however, has nothing to lose — and no problem returning to court for another explosive showdown.

“Chyna isn’t afraid to go to court,” the source said. “This all boils down to respect and decency. But a deal will be made very soon.”

Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order on July 10 after her angry ex posted naked pictures and videos of her on social media in a vicious revenge porn rant.

Since then, the former couple has fought to come to an amicable custody deal for their daughter.

As Radar previously reported, Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom denied reports of a current CPS investigation against her, and sources said Rob spread rumors as a scare tactic during negotiations.

“This is another delay tactic on his part to stall or try and make Chyna give in to his demands,” the source said. “But she doesn’t care about him or what he says.”

