Blac’s Baby Bombshell: Chyna & Rob Secretly Planning Second Child

Blac Chyna hasn’t even gotten her pre-baby body back yet, but RadarOnline.com has learned she’s already trying to get pregnant yet again!

It’s been two months since Rob Kardashian’s 28-year-old fiancée gave birth to the couple’s beautiful daughter, Dream Kardashian, and a source told Radar exclusively that she is “desperately trying for baby #2!”

According to a family insider, “Chyna really, really wants to have another baby right away. She does not want to wait until after the wedding. She wants that baby now!”

But meanwhile, as Radar reported, Chyna is still not in good standing with most of her baby daddy’s family.

After trying to trademark her soon-to-be new name, Angela Kardashian, she was slapped with a legal letter from Rob’s money-hungry sisters – Kim, 36, Khloe, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37 – over fears that that the move would damage their own brand!

“At this point, Rob’s family just really thinks that Blac Chyna is something else,” the source told Radar.

“They almost believe that her intentions at this point are to have more children so that she can increase the child support that she will get if she abandons Rob!”

