Kris Jenner & Blac Chyna Rush Rob Kardashian To Hospital — Is He OK?

Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner rushed to the emergency room Wednesday night after Rob Kardashian was experiencing “medical distress,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, Chyna, Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble arrived at a facility near Hidden Hills around 9:45 p.m., where the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was already being treated.

PHOTOS: Kris Jenner’s Nightmare! Rob Kardashian Threatens To Spill Family Secrets — What He Could Reveal In 7 Clicks

Knowing Rob’s medical history, it’s no surprise he’s landed in the hospital.

As Radar readers know, the 29-year-old has been battling both depression and diabetes in recent years — but not very well.

“Rob is treating his diabetes with insulin and he is following the doctor’s orders as far as treatment goes,” a source told Radar back in August. “But he is not working out regularly anymore and he has turned to unhealthy eating again!”

PHOTOS: Spotted: Rob Kardashian Seen For The First Time In Months, Shows Drastic Weight Gain On Burger Run

“[His] health is suffering right now and he just wants out for a minute,” the insider added. “He is having a meltdown and he says that he cannot even think straight!”

Do you think Rob had another breakdown? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.