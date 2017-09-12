Blac Chyna Denies CPS Investigation As Rob Spreads Monster Mom Rumors!

Blac Chyna is NOT under investigation by Child Protective Services despite reports to the contrary, her attorney Lisa Bloom exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com.

“Chyna is a loving, devoted mother who simply wants to peacefully co-parent her healthy, happy baby Dream with Rob [Kardashian],” powerhouse lawyer Bloom insisted. “We are unaware of any current investigation suggesting otherwise. We have not received notice of any DCFS filing, nor have we been able to find any in the court files.”

Bloom added that the former couple will return to court later this month regarding the model’s legal move to stop her former fiancée from posting naked photos and videos of her to his millions of followers on social media.

“The hearing on our restraining order remains on calendar for September 18,” she said. “We look forward to proving our case at that time.”

While Chyna’s legal team denies any current parenting investigation, another source admitted to Radar that there once was a probe.

“There was an investigation into Chyna and Rob while she was pregnant,” a source confessed. “They were living in Kylie [Jenner]’s house, and an investigator came there and spoke to them.”

The source insisted the case was meritless, and quickly tossed.

“That was it. They didn’t do any follow-up and after Dream was born nothing came of it. No one took action and no one took the baby.”

Now, Kardashian, 30, is spreading rumors to force his 29-year-old ex’s hand in their ongoing custody fight over their 10-month-old daughter.

“Rob is totally trying to use this against her to get rid of the restraining order as their custody battle deadline approaches,” the source said. “This is another delay tactic on his part to stall or try and make Chyna give in to his demands. But she doesn’t care about him or what he says.”

The couple split up almost immediately following the November 2016 birth of their baby, and in July, Chyna obtained a temporary restraining order against Karashian after he went on a vicious revenge porn rant against her on Instagram and Twitter.

Do you think Rob and Blac will come to a custody agreement? Sound off in comments below.

