‘Self-Sabotaging’ Billy Bush’s Bad Behavior Caused Split With Wife!

Billy Bush insists that he became “a stronger man” after last year’s leak of lewd sexual comments made during a 2005 shoot with Donald Trump, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that couldn’t be further from the truth.

As Radar reported, trouble for the 45-year-old came to a head when he and his wife of twenty years, Sydney Davis, dropped the bombshell on Sept. 19 that they are splitting.

“Billy has been on a downward spiral ever since getting fired from Today,” a family friend revealed to Radar of the TV star, who also lost his lucrative gig with Access Hollywood. “Losing his career caused him to treat everyone around him like s**t, including his friends and his family.”

“He has been drinking excessively and blowing through the money he had saved, and Sydney could not sit by and watch his self-sabotaging any longer,” continued the family insider.

“It’s sad, but Billy is not the same person that he was prior to all of this and Sydney has had to carry the weight of the family for almost a year. She is a strong woman and has no problem raising their three girls on her own.”

According to the family source, Bush has still not taken responsibility for his part in the scandal, which has had severe repercussions for his marriage, family and job prospects.

“He thinks that everyone else is to blame for the collapse of his career. Instead of trying to work hard to redo his public image he has continued to withdraw from everyone and everything,” the family friend said.

“If he wants to work it out with Sydney, he really needs to get some help.”

