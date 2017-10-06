Bill O’Reilly In Death Spin! Fired Fox Bigmouth BOMBING On Tour

Disgraced newsman Bill O’Reilly‘s head is spinning — after his The Spin Stops Here Tour BOMBED at the box office, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

The former FOX star performed his show — a mix of comedy, rants and politics that features Dennis Miller as an opening act — to THOUSANDS of empty seats on Sept. 22 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Md.

Now sources are predicting his tour is in big trouble — but the worst casualty in all this mess may be O’Reilly’s enormous ego!

“His show was a flop that few people wanted to see,” a source spills to Radar. “Bill isn’t taking it too well and he’s blaming everybody but himself. “He was expecting a sold-out show. He can’t understand why it didn’t happen.”

Instead the few ticket holders on hand in the cheap seats were offered free upgrades, says a spy.

“Bill bragged that the ­network made a huge mistake in dismissing him, and that he would bounce back bigger and better than ever,” says the source. “He bounced all right!”

Days after his tour debacle, O’Reilly briefly returned to FOX News — the network that axed him amid allegations of sexual harassment, which he ­continues to deny — appearing as a guest on Sean Hannity‘s show to promote his new book, “Killing England”.

And in an interview with Today co-anchor Matt Lauer, the ­hotheaded former host claimed never to have “any complaints filed against me,” and called the charges “a political and financial hit job.”

One industry insider tells Radar there’s no way for the sex scandal–tarred newsman to spin the lack of interest in his tour.

“So many women have come forward to accuse Bill and it’s made him a pariah,” the insider says, noting another reason the fallen star may have trouble selling tickets: Even though fans pay for cable subscriptions, many probably think they’ve been watching O’Reilly for free. “Paying more to see O’Reilly would never occur to them!”

