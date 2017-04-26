Sleazy Cover-ups Cost Bill O’Reilly $100 Million!

Sex creep Bill O’Reilly lost more than just his job — RadarOnline.com has learned the deviant windbag has blown $100 million for sins so sordid even Pope Francis couldn’t absolve him!

In a bombshell world exclusive, Radar has discovered rampaging O’Reilly’s ouster from FOX News for a series of sleazy come-ons to coworkers comes just weeks after he inked a new $20 million-a-year contract for a five-year term.

What’s more, O’Reilly was so distraught over losing the cash windfall that he jumped on the first flight to the Vatican to beg Pope Francis for forgiveness.

PHOTOS: Subway Sicko Jared Fogle Desperate For Sandwich Fix!

“Bill thought that if he could go back to the network big shots and say, ‘The Pontiff has cleared me,’ it would somehow save his job,” said an insider. “It was so transparent, and Pope Francis saw right through it and didn’t play along.”

Indeed, Vatican spies told Radar that O’Reilly succeeded in weaseling his way into a receiving line in St. Peter’s Square during Pope Francis’ weekly audience. But when the Pope saw O’Reilly, he coldly shook his hand and then turned his back on the pathetic pundit without indulging his desperate pleas for mercy.

“The Pope is obliged to give absolution to those who show true sorrow and contrition,” a Vatican insider told Radar. “But it was clear O’Reilly wasn’t here for that. He came to save his own skin, clearly.”

PHOTOS: Secret Pedophile For Years! How Jared Fogle Got Away With His Sick Child Sex Crimes In 8 Clicks

Though 67-year-old O’Reilly called the claims “completely unfounded,” the humiliating dismissal came after reports that FOX News — and the cable cretin — were forced to shell out a whopping $13 million in hush money to his five accusers.

Reports of the shameful payoffs triggered over a dozen FOX advertisers to shun O’Reilly, much the same way that Pope Francis would only days later.

Now, without his $100 million paycheck and the risk more women will emerge with new charges, The O’Reilly Factor host faces financial ruin, insiders said.

PHOTOS: Subway Sicko Jared Fogle Desperate For Sandwich Fix!

His dismissal came just days after yet another FOX News ­contributor, Jehmu Greene, ­accused him of harassment.

Victim Wendy Walsh warned more women will come forward and told Radar: “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire — and when one woman starts to talk, others will follow.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.