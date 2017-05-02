Desperate ‘Fox News’ Offers Bill O’Reilly $20 Million Non-Compete Clause

Fox News is desperately trying to smooth things over with Bill O’Reilly following his exit from the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Extra, the TV station is “in a scramble” because O’Reilly had not been signed to a non-compete clause, allowing him to move on to competitive networks without consequence.

Sources told the publication that Fox News is even offering O’Reilly $20 million to sign a non-compete clause after the fact, but they may have lost his loyalty already.

As Radar previously reported, O’Reilly was forced out of his position following a series of sexual harassment allegations made against him. Soon after the ordeal went public, the veteran TV host lashed out at the “unfounded claims.”

But now, the network’s sexual harassment scandal has grown beyond just a few employees: Radar recently learned that federal investigators have questioned employees about “possible misconduct” at the embattled cable network.

According to CNN, “The U.S. Justice Department’s investigation of Fox News has widened to include a second law enforcement agency.”

“Financial crimes experts from the United States Postal Inspection Service are now involved,” the report claimed, citing four sources connected to the investigation.

