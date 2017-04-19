Bill O’Reilly OFFICIALLY Out At Fox News

It’s the end of an era! Bill O’Reilly is officially done at Fox News.

Rupert Murdoch sent a letter to company employees that stated the 67-year-old conservative TV host’s career was over at the top-rated network after multiple cases of sexual harassment by the anchor were made public.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations against him, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Mr. O’Reilly will not return to the Fox News Channel,” the Chairman wrote.

“This decision follows an extensive review done in collaboration with outside counsel,” the letter stated.

Tucker Carlson, the bow-tie wearing anchor, will be replacing O’Reilly it was quickly announced.

Murdoch’s letter lauded the accomplishments of O’Reilly without mentioning the sexual harassment cases specifically.

“By ratings standards, Bill O’Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news. In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable. Fox News has demonstrated again and again the strength of its talent bench. We have full confidence that the network will continue to be a powerhouse in cable news.”

The letter, signed also by Lachlan and James Murdoch, ended with: “Lastly, and most importantly, we want to underscore our consistent commitment to fostering a working environment built on the values of trust and respect.”

