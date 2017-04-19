Bill Bashes Fox News & ‘Unfounded Claims’ After Getting Fired

Bill O’Reilly is fighting back!

After being fired from Fox News after a series of sexual harassment allegations were made public, the veteran TV host is lashing out at the “unfounded claims” against him.

O’Reilly, 67, released a stinging statement where he slammed the accusations that he sexually harassed multiple women and that the network paid out over $13 million in settlements.

“It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims,” he said in the release.

Besieged with complaints about his conduct, the Murdochs announced they were letting him go on Wednesday.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations against him, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Mr. O’Reilly will not return to the Fox News Channel,” Rupert, James and Lachlan all wrote in a letter to employees.

O’Reilly attributed the “unfounded claims” to his celebrity status stating that such allegations are “the unfortunate reality many of us in the public … must live with today.”

“Over the past 20 years at Fox news, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television,” he continued.

Without naming the Murdochs or any co-workers, O’Reilly thanked his fans.

“I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel.”

Story developing.

