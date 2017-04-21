Fired Bill O’Reilly BEGGED To Keep Fox Show In Desperate Emails

Bill O’Reilly was so desperate to keep his job at Fox News, the 67-year-old made some shocking statements in newly uncovered emails.

The messages, obtained by Politico, reveal that O’Reilly’s lawyers were even ready to pull the trigger on a left-wing conspiracy theory should the situation sour more.

As Radar readers know, O’Reilly was let go from his position following a series of sexual harassment allegations made against him. Soon after, the veteran TV host lashed out at the “unfounded claims.”

“If we show to Fox tomorrow, word will get out and the Thursday call may be cancelled,” O’Reilly wrote in an April 18th email, which his attorneys claim was “accidentally” forwarded to Politico. “So no formal sending to Rupert [Mudoch] until after the call.”

“You all should know that I will not put up with much more from FNC,” he added.

According to Politico, O’Reilly and his legal team were discussing another email from Mary Pat Bonner, whom they called “a Democratic fundraiser and ally of the liberal watchdog group Media Matters,” which caused advertisers to drop the Fox News host’s slot.

Glenn Beck tweeted a screenshot of the supposed email from Bonner on Wednesday.

The Bonner group/A Super PAC and fundraiser for Hillary & DNC. The Campaign against Bill OReily is orchestrated by MM & BG. #Smearproof pic.twitter.com/fklnDFuv5w — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 19, 2017

“So, Bill O’Reilly’s last ditch effort to save his job was to run to Glenn Beck, dust off the old chalkboard and conjure a conspiracy? Nothing nefarious here,” Media Matters President Angelo Carusone told TheWrap on Thursday. “Media Matters’ efforts were very public. We’re a nonprofit and the call was to ask our supporters to help make sure we could dig in on this for the long haul. But O’Reilly got fired beforehand. At least this explains why Glenn Beck launched a short-lived counter boycott yesterday morning against the companies that dropped O’Reilly.”

Story developing.

