Divorce Hush-Up! Judge Rules To Seal Bill O’Reilly’s $10 Million Lawsuit Docs

Bill O’Reilly was successful in convincing a New York Supreme Court judge to seal the court documents in his $10 million legal battle against ex-wife Maureen McPhilmy‘s lawyer, Michael Klar.

As Radar readers know, furious McPhilmy dumped the former Fox News host for New York police detective Jeffrey Gross, and the millionaire wants to bury anything from their six-year divorce and custody battle that makes him look bad, sources previously told Radar.

Now, O’Reilly’s wish has been granted. Judge Jeffrey Brown ruled that the public right to access “is not absolute” and that the documents pertain to Family Court records, thus the majority of them will be sealed in the case, The Daily Mail reports.

O’Reilly previously succeeded in sealing divorce documents by whining to a civil court judge that he’s so famous “matters concerning his personal life, marriage and children attract media attention,” which causes his two kids “extreme emotional distress.”

As Radar reported, O’Reilly was forced out of his position following a series of sexual harassment allegations made against him. Soon after the ordeal went public, the veteran TV host lashed out at the “unfounded claims.”

But now, the network’s sexual harassment scandal has grown beyond just a few employees: Radar recently learned that federal investigators have questioned employees about “possible misconduct” at the embattled cable network.

According to CNN, “The U.S. Justice Department’s investigation of Fox News has widened to include a second law enforcement agency.”

“Financial crimes experts from the United States Postal Inspection Service are now involved,” the report claimed, citing four sources connected to the investigation.

