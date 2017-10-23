Another Pill Scandal! Bill Cosby’s Son-In-Law Once Arrested For Forging Prescriptions

Bill Cosby isn’t the only family member involved in a pill-popping scandal! The disgraced actor’s own son-in-law was once busted for passing out phony prescriptions.

In court papers exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cosby’s youngest daughter Ensa’s husband Martin McLean was hit with felony charges for the crime.

Phoenix Police busted him on June 4, 2011 when the doctor whose named was forged “advised that McLean was not a patient of his and did not issue him a prescription.” McLean attempted to trick a Safeway grocery pharmacist into filling a bogus order for 90 tablets of painkiller Oxycodone.

He was charged with a Class 3 felony of acquisition or administration of narcotic drugs. He pled not guilty.

The case was dismissed after he completed an in-patient drug rehab program.

McLean has overcome his dark past, as he started a medical device company that helps prevent substance abuse and addiction.

In an online profile for the company called Intent Solutions, Martin describes himself as an “accidental addict.” He said his substance abuse issues started when he underwent hip replacement surgery.

“I forged prescriptions and got caught,” McLean wrote. “Facing a jail sentence finally caught my attention and helped get me sober. I was also tired of the lying. Many people got mad at me and resented me. I cannot blame them at all. Fact is, I hated myself. I would lie about being sober to people who cared about getting me better and began to believe the lies myself, even when I began to use again. That said, I am proud to say that I have been sober since July 19, 2011.”

A source close to Cosby told Radar of the past arrest, “This is the last headache Bill needs right now.”

Multiple women have accused Cosby, 80, of using Mickey Finns to drug and assault them.

Cosby is currently waiting for a retrial on charges he attacked Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. The second trial is set for April 2018.

