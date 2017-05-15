On The Attack! Bill Cosby’s Daughters LASH OUT Over Sexual Assault Claims

Bill Cosby‘s daughters claim their dad has been “publicly lynched” in the media amid his sexual assault case, and they’re tired of it.

In a series of audio statements released on The Breakfast Club Monday morning, Ensa, 44, and Erinn, 50, took a stand for their famed father, hitting back against haters.

In Ensa’s statement, she accuses the media of racism, citing that if the case involved a white man, it would be considered a case of “boys will be boys.”

PHOTOS:Bill Cosby Spotted At Court As Sexual Assault Case Begins

Meanwhile, Erinn Cosby said it was “truly unbelievable” that her father has been found guilty in the court of public opinion.

She added that she is “ashamed of our country today,” tearfully insisting that she “does not care” about what people think.

Both daughters called the case a “money maker,” vehemently maintaining their dad’s innocence.

PHOTOS: Janice Dickinson Stays Silent Over Bill Cosby Lawsuit

Later, Cosby tweeted a thank you to his family for their support.

I love you Camille, Erika, Erinn, Ensa & Evin – keep fighting in Spirit Ennis — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) May 15, 2017

As Radar readers know, Cosby’s sexual assault case will begin on June 5 in Philadelphia, while jury selection begins this month. In April, the troubled comedian lost a final attempt to question his accuser in court the trial begins.

Now, Cosby, 79, is heading to the “court of public opinion,” according to a source … with the help of some of his high-profile friends — those that are still supporting him, at least!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.