Desperate Cosby Naming Drug Party Pals To Escape Rape Rap

Cowardly Bill Cosby has turned into a shameful stool pigeon and is ratting on his old showbiz pals — linking them to a disgusting Hollywood sex ring in his frantic bid to beat a rape rap.

As his June trial for drugging and sexually abusing unconscious Andrea Constand, then 30, in 2004 approaches, the despicable star plans to get off by naming other top stars, as part of a Hollywood sex ring — because they can testify drugs and sex were common events at Tinseltown parties.

He reportedly hopes to have his former co-stars John Amos and Jimmie Walker, along with Harvey Keitel and Six Million Dollar Man hunk Lee Majors, tell jurors about the old Hollywood party scene.

“Cosby knows his back is to the wall and that his only hope is to give up the names of other celebs involved in a parade of parties,” said a source close to the case.

The disgraced comic, who’s accused of drugging and molesting dozens of women over four decades, hopes to convince jurors that what he did was the norm in Hollywood at the time.

In a deposition, he shockingly admitted giving powerful, dazing sedatives to women.

But the twisted sex fiend will claim “he was not alone in using them, and the jury will see that each time he used them, it was not to rape anyone,” said a source.

The deposition revealed how Cosby and his pals hooked up with gals and popped pills with them at the Playboy Mansion and a series of trendy nightspots.

According to the deposition, Cosby often partied with Lee in Hugh Hefner’s bunny-loaded Playboy Mansion and in Elton John’s former eatery Le Dome on the Sunset Strip.

The comic would also share “tips” about “how to get [women] right where you want them,” with pals like late Super Fly actor Ron O’Neal and the late comedians Richard Pryor, Flip Wilson and Redd Foxx, a source revealed to Radar.

“Now, you want to talk about a sex ring? Well, Bill, Ron, Richard, Flip and Redd scored women like no one, ever,” the source said. “And they knew all the tricks of the trade.”

Cosby, Flip and Richard also put money in Redd’s nightclub, Redd’s Place.

“It was a meeting place for the boys,” the source revealed. “It wasn’t so much what you were drinking, but what Bill and his boys club had to put in that drink.”

Meanwhile, an insider said Cosby’s plan may backfire because the celebs are furious at being linked to the comic.

“Nobody in the business wants their names smeared by a rape case!” insisted the source.

But Cosby will do anything to beat the rap — even if it means dragging his old pals down with him.

“Cosby is ready to pull a pile of people into the quagmire that has stained his reputation forever!” noted the source.

“If he’s gotta name names to stay out of prison, then his defense team’s feeling is, ‘So be it.’”

