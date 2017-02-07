Does Hillary Know? Slick Willy Back To His Old Tricks

Bill Clinton may be somewhat more out of the spotlight now that his wife Hillary lost her bid to lead the nation, and it seems he’s quickly reverting to his old and wily ways!

“We saw him walking around in the Canal Zone with minimal security and a group of casual looking people,” onlooker Owen Tracy told RadarOnline.com after running into the flirtatious 70-year-old ex-president on Feb. 6 in Holland.

PHOTOS: 8 Ridiculous Pictures Of Bill Clinton Manspreading

“I don’t know who the woman was but they were walking separately and talking the whole time I saw them.”

Tracy tweeted a photo showing Clinton smiling and in conversation with a woman dressed in a black coat and brown boots.

“I just saw Bill Clinton in Amsterdam and I have never been more confused in my life,” Tracy wrote.

“It was surreal because we saw the guys with ear wires first and were wondering what was going on,” he noted to Radar. “Then we saw him and we were able to basically walk right past him.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.