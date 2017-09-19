Baby-Weight Blues! Beyonce ‘Mortified’ Over Her Post-Birth Body

After giving birth to her twins, Beyonce is finally showing her face out in public again — but she’s completely embarrassed about her plus-sized figure, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“It’s ridiculous, because Beyonce looks sensational and has shed a ton of weight since the arrival of her son and daughter,” Rumi and Sir, in June, an insider told Radar.

“She’s mortified over everything from her supposed double chin and flabby arms to her butt and thighs.”

“She’s been in tears, complaining how the rest of the weight just won’t go away no matter how hard she diets and she can’t believe she’s squeezing into size 11 or 12 dresses,” added the insider of the entertainment diva, who usually sports a size 8.

Beyonce, 36, “insists she has at least 30 more pounds to lose, and she is talking about extreme liposuction if regular exercise doesn’t start to have more of an effect.”

