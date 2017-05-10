Beyoncé’s Assistant Says She’s a Total Perfectionist!

Beyoncé is a nitpicking perfectionist — and no one knows that better than the poor souls who serve Queen Bey.

“No detail is too small,” a mole squealed to Radar.

“After every show she watches her own personal private recording and emails notes.

She notices everything, from the shadows the lights make, to her hair being out of place.

Each staff [member] receives a detailed email of what she likes and doesn’t like, no matter what time of day.”

Beyoncé also demands quiet before every show.

“Her dressing room is silent,” explained the source.

“She is getting in the zone, and everything is communicated by her eyes, not her voice.

She demands a peaceful environment where she can get mentally ready to be Beyoncé.”