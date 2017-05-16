Golden Girl Betty White Dumps Doting Mystery Man

Insatiable Betty White has kicked her boyfriend to the curb —

because the silver-haired gent couldn’t keep up with the Golden Girl in the bedroom!

The salty 95-year-old TV legend — known for her racy one-liners — has kept the identity

of her handsome suitor top secret, even after their fling crashed and burned in April.

“Betty was really into this guy, but after the initial lust period cooled off, she just wasn’t satisfied,”

reveals a longtime pal. “She’ll never be a pipe-and-slippers type of girl, and she’s wise enough to accept she has her needs.

He was a great guy and madly in love with her, but she wants more than just a doe-eyed companion.”

Betty’s besotted boyfriend didn’t realize he was on thin ice. In fact, friends say he was so head over heels,

he was even shopping for an engagement ring — which also doomed the fledgling affair.

“She’ll never remarry, and he was definitely angling toward it,” adds the friend.

“She knows her days are numbered, and she just wants to have fun.”