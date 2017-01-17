Is She Okay? Betty White Disappears From Spotlight Amid 95th Birthday

Fans feared for Betty White’s life after beloved stars continued to die late last month. Though she survived the New Year, will the beloved legend make it through 2017?

White, who turns 95 on Tuesday, looked frail as she was spotted slowly walking out of the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on January 2, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A male hotel employee held the Golden Girls actress by her arm, keeping her steady.

It was a rare outing for the star. Though she was once so popular she hosted Saturday Night Live at fans’ request in 2010, the Hollywood icon retreated from the spotlight after her sitcom Hot in Cleveland ended two years ago.

PHOTOS: Betty White — Through The Years

Avoiding parties and red carpets, White wished her followers a Happy New Year just a few weeks ago on Twitter. But the once active user hadn’t posted previously since July.

Nothing better than sharing a drink with a fan – if you see me out at the club, just tell the bartender to put it on my tab #DrinksAreOnMe — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) July 13, 2016

“Retirement is not in my vocabulary,” she once said. But sadly, her plans seem to have changed.

As Radar reported last year, White struggled while filming an episode of short-lived series Crowded in April 2016.

“Betty fears she’s losing her mind,” confided a source. “It was a terrible scene at the taping. The more she tried to get her lines, the worse it got, until she was in tears.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.