Not On The List! ‘RHONY’ Stars Denied Tickets For Bette Midler’s Broadway Debut

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the Real Housewives of New York ladies are not welcome at Bette Midler’s Broadway debut.

“Bette has banned the Housewives from her premiere of Hello Dolly tonight,” a source told Radar.

Tickets to catch Midler take on the iconic role of Dolly Gallagher Levi are nearly impossible to come by. The show has already broken records for the most advance ticket sales of any Broadway production ever!

But that didn’t stop Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer from begging for seats.

“Bethenny and Ramona both put in requests for opening night tickets, promising to promote the sold-out show on social media,” a source claimed. “They were both denied.”

Lots of famous folk are finding out Midler isn’t in a giving mood when it comes to tickets for her show.

“Bette has six house seats to every show. They are reserved for her to buy,” a show insider told Radar.

“Tons of friends have been begging her to get them tickets, but what they don’t realize is Bette has to pay $209 for each of her reserved seats, and she isn’t willing to eat the expense!”

