Bette Midler Cashing In On ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Tickets

Bette Midler may be the new queen of Broadway, but don’t expect a free ride!
The actress is currently starring in the hit-musical Hello, Dolly!, but so many of her friends are clambering for tickets, that Bette has begun to charge them!
Straight Shuter‘s Rob Shuter has all the latest gossip.
