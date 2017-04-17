VIDEO

Bette Midler Cashing In On ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Tickets

The Broadway star is charging her friends who want seats.

Bette Midler may be the new queen of Broadway, but don’t expect a free ride!

The actress is currently starring in the hit-musical Hello, Dolly!, but so many of her friends are clambering for tickets, that Bette has begun to charge them!

