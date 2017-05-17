Don’t Come Knocking! Bette Midler Is Pretty Much The Steve Harvey Of Broadway

It’s very quiet backstage at the megahit Broadway musical “Hello, Dolly!” —

Bette Midler is refusing to speak to anyone!

“Bette does not talk when she is offstage,” an insider told Radar.

“Bette is on total vocal rest when she is not performing.

Doing seven shows a week in a role as big as ‘Dolly’ is very straining on her vocal cords,

and the only way she can give everything on stage is to be silent when she is off.

She’s a total professional, and everyone in her cast understands.”

So don’t come knocking on her dressing room door wanting to chat!