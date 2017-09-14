Bethenny Frankel Begging For Solo Cooking Show After Explosive ‘RHONY’ Drama

Bethenny Frankel is desperate to get a new cooking show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Real Housewives Of New York star thinks dramatic reality shows are all well and good, yet what she really wants is a program in which she can further promote her Skinnygirl brand.

The entrepreneur considered herself to be a “healthy chef” before selling out for reality TV. However, she has now gained quite an image as one of the most explosive and emotional Housewives in RHONY!

A source told Straight Shuter that Frankel, 46, has been pitching various cooking shows to Bravo and even The Food Network, but nobody has decided to take the plunge and pick them up!

If her efforts continue to fail, she plans to join ABC’s The Chew by replacing longtime co-host Daphne Oz. However, the crew does not want Frankel.

Do you think Bethenny Frankel will ever make a name for herself outside of reality TV? Sound off in the comments below.

