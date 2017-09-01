Bethenny Frankel Under Testing For Skin Cancer After Removing Life-Threatening Growth

Bethenny Frankel has just announced she is being tested for skin cancer after getting a growth removed from her face, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After the Real Housewives Of New York City star posted a video of her with a Band-Aid on her cheek, fans began to speculate. An Instagram user even asked if she had a growth from getting too may fillers on her face.

The Skinnygirl mogul denied having had any work done, saying her “jaw is the size of Pittsburgh,” and admitted that it was a basal cell growth.

“No. Basil (sic) cell. I don’t do fillers,” she wrote.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, with four million cases diagnosed each year in the United States, according to the New York Daily News.

The growths usually come from extreme sun exposure, something that the beach-loving diva has had quite a lot of.

Frankel’s shocking health crisis comes just days after Real Housewives Of Orange County star, Tamra Judge, announced she was diagnosed with sun cancer!

“I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked,” she wrote at the time.

