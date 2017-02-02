Jason Hoppy’s Plot To Destroy Bethenny Frankel: ‘He Wants To Get Her FIRED!’

Jason Hoppy is out to destroy ex Bethenny Frankel by getting her fired from The Real Housewives of New York City, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“He wants to get her FIRED,” a source revealed.

As previously reported, Hoppy was charged on January 27 for stalking and harassing the RHONY star following an incident at their daughter’s school. Reports claim he attempted to start a fight with Frankel, 46, by hurling: “I will destroy you. You can get all the lawyers you want. You’ve been warned.”

He had been sending her “hundreds” of emails and FaceTime calls, despite a cease and desist letter.

But that’s not all. Radar’s source later revealed: “[Jason] has also been sending emails to her friends and business associates at Bravo!”

In October, Hoppy allegedly wrote to Frankel, “Your definition of harassment is comical. I will continue to communicate with you as I see fit.” On another occasion, he emailed asking for a copy of her life insurance policy. Frankel also claims that between November last year and Jan. 27, Hoppy sent her approximately 160 emails.

During Hoppy’s confrontation with Frankel at daughter Bryn‘s school, the 46-year-old allegedly said to Frankel’s boyfriend that “she’s pure evil. You’ve been warned. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.” Frankel then reportedly told police she feared for her safety.

The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2016 after a vicious four year battle. Their shared apartment was a point of contention, as well as the custody of Bryn.

According to the insider, Hoppy is determined to make a name for himself in reality TV and to steal his ex-wife’s spotlight once and for all.

“He’s obsessed with her and still has pictures of her around his apartment,” the source told Radar. “He buys every magazine that she is in. He’s coming fame obsessed.”

“She’s not easy and he [learned] everything from her. He now has her passion for public attention and wants his own reality show.”

Radar has exclusively learned that Hoppy’s arraignment was listed as a domestic violence case. A temporary order of protection was issued and his bond was $2,000 cash (not posted). Hoppy is due in court on March 13.

