Christina El Moussa’s NHL Ex Engaged To Younger ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Lookalike

Christina El Moussa’s relationship with Doug Spedding is heating up, but her ex Nate Thompson is getting the last laugh!

The hockey pro, 32, proposed to much-younger El Moussa lookalike Sydney Kaplan, and the 25-year-old said yes!

Future Mrs.Thompson 👰🏼🤵🏻#fiancé A post shared by Nate Thompson (@nthompson44) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:29am PDT

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that El Moussa, 34, and Thompson began dating in April following her split from contractor Gary Anderson. The Ottawa Senators player dumped his pregnant ex-wife Cristin Stuart in 2015 and battled a bitter custody war with her over their son Teague.

He struck up a relationship with Kaplan shortly after, but they were on-and-off for two years before deciding to tie the knot.

In that time, Thompson hooked up with Bethenny Frankel as well. He was featured on an episode of RHONY alongside the 46-year-old entrepreneur, but decided to continue his romance with Kaplan in April.

FIANCÉ, SAID IT! A post shared by Sydney Kaplan (@sydneykaplan) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

