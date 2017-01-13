Bernie Madoff’s Evil Schemes Uncovered In Never-Before-Heard Tapes

Audible Inc. just announced the release of Ponzi Supernova, an original series that delves into Bernie Madoff’s infamous $65 billion Ponzi Scheme — complete with soundbites from the schemer himself!

Chock-full of never-before-heard recordings of Madoff, as well as interviews with FBI investigators, lawyers and financial advisors, host Steve Fishman sheds new light on the abominable scandal.

“Even before Ponzi Supernova, I’d spent years working on the Madoff story, and I thought I knew it well, but I didn’t,” the longtime journalist said of the project. “The story we tell in Ponzi Supernova surprised me in its details, its sweep, and its import.”

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs, Debt & Secret Children: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier’s 11 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals

“I got to (journalistically) hang out with Madoff in the prison yard where he cornered the market in hot chocolate and listen to him for a dozen hours as he revealed in intimate detail how he got away with his crimes,” he continued. “And for this series, I finally examined a question that had always bugged me: why did Madoff succeed for so long? I studied the forces that sustained him and profited from him, and that part of the story was the scariest of all.”

According to Fishman, Madoff has few regrets when it came to those he ripped off: “His remorse has a lot to do with how he destroyed his career and his family, and a lot less to do with the fates of his victims.”

From behind bars, Madoff has continued to his victims, instead focusing on the pain of losing his two sons.

The schemer’s son Mark committed suicide in 2010, on the second anniversary of his father’s arrest and his son Andrew died in September from cancer.

“I live with the knowledge that they never forgave me for betraying their love and trust,” Madoff wrote to NBC in 2015.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.