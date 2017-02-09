Ben Makes Shocking ‘Below Deck’ Announcement

Ben Robinson is ready for a life on land, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Below Deck star revealed to Page Six that he “decided to take a break” from the Bravo hit — just days after his girlfriend Emily Warburton Adams told Radar exclusively that she was not certain about her future on the show.

PHOTOS: Sad Goodbye: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Family Caught Removing Her Belongings From The Hospital In 7 Heartbreaking Photos

“I will continue to focus on my career as a chef and holistic nutritionist,” Robinson told the publication, adding, “the door is always open for Below Deck, and I wish the crew all the best with the upcoming season.”

PHOTOS: Other Woman! Trans Model Martyr Steps Out After ‘Little Women: LA’ Sexting Scandal

None of the previous cast has confirmed their return to the show yet, but Kate Chastain revealed that she is preparing to leave the country for six weeks.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.