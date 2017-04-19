Ben Affleck Hires A Nanny To Keep Himself Straight

Ben Affleck certainly wouldn’t be the first Vegas visitor to employ the services of an escort,

and the lady on his arm during a recent trip to Las Vegas was indeed a working girl… but not the kind you think!

“Ben just got out of rehab and knows casinos are his weak spot — gambling leads to drinking,”

says an insider close to the erstwhile Batman, who stopped by CinemaCon to promote Justice League.

“He didn’t want to be tempted, so he hired someone to keep an eye on him.”

Spies say that he flew in on a private jet right before the event — banning booze for his costars who hitched a ride —

then jetted back out the moment it was over.

“He even went in through a private back entrance so he wouldn’t have to walk through Caesar’s and see the poker tables,” says the source.

“He kept talking about wanting to get back to Los Angeles and see his kids. This was definitely not his typical Vegas trip!”