You Booze, You Lose! Ben Affleck STILL Seeking Treatment For Alcoholism After Rehab

Ben Affleck is still seeking treatment for alcoholism seven months from when he decided to enter rehab for his addiction.

Just months after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported Affleck, 45, was caught buying booze with his girlfriend back in July, sources tell US Weekly exclusively that “Ben looked so happy and “was in such a good mood and looked refreshed” as he entered an outpatient treatment center in Los Angeles Wednesday.

But the troubled star hit a snag in his recovery process when he reportedly relapsed over the summer. As readers know, the Justice League star and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus were spotted at a liquor store in Maine purchasing several bottles of alcohol.

PHOTOS: Desperate Ben Affleck Takes Next Step To Win Back Jen Garner

An Umbrella Factory employee told Radar that she had spotted the couple picking up two bottles of Rose and a bottle of Bethenny Frankel’s SkinnyGirl margaritas on Sunday, July 30.

The staffer claimed the pair even stopped by the store the day prior for booze, which was captured on security camera footage.

Affleck infamously completed a rehab program for alcohol abuse back in March following his divorce filing from Jennifer Garner the month prior. “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he announced on Facebook.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.