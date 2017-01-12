Ben Raves Over Jen’s Secret Talent: Is The Divorce Finally Off?

If the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, Jennifer Garner has already won Ben Affleck back!

The Gone Girl star bragged in a new interview that his ex is a kitchen whiz who whipped up a delicious roast chicken over the holidays.

“Jen is a really great cook,” he told Us Weekly. “She’s probably the best cook I know. We had roast chicken this year; it was really, really good.”

After a tumultuous dating history that included high-profile relationships with Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow, Affleck, 44 married Garner, 44 in an ultra-private 2005 ceremony at Turks and Caicos. It was so private that the only guests were Garner’s Alias co-star Victor Garber who officiated and Garber’s hubby Rainer Andreesen.

The couple are parents to Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel 3. Chatter about the state of their marriage surfaced when Affleck accepting an Academy Award for Argo in 2013 said: “I want to thank you for working on our marriage for 10 Christmases. It’s good. It is work but the best kind of work and there’s no one I’d rather work with.”

After months of speculation the two called it quits in June 2015. A year later Garner kind of dissed her ex by calling him a “complicated guy” in Vanity Fair. She also addressed rumors that Affleck had hooked up with the couple’s nanny Christine Ouzounian.

“We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny,” she added. “She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce.”

Affleck is clearly a devoted dad. He and Garner have been spotted vacationing with their kids and they even live on the same property.

He told US that his career is hugely important but “family comes first” and loves spending time with them which includes doing arts and crafts.

And don’t expect to see any of the Affleck-Garner kids popping up in one of mom or dad’s movies. Affleck vowed never to let his kids act except in school plays!

