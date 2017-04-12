Nudity, Raunchy Hookups & More! ‘Below Deck: Mediterranean’ Is Back & It’s X-Rated

Below Deck: Mediterranean is back and hotter than ever!

Chief stew Hannah Ferrier and deckhand Bobby Giancola return to the yacht to whip the new crew into shape in a new promo clip, but are extremely unsuccessful as everyone begins to hookup with each other!

“You have two co-workers with your tongue in your mouth,” Adam Glick began to explain in the trailer to before getting cut off.

“That’s probably a bad idea,” Ferrier finished.

PHOTOS: You’re Fired! Kim Kardashian & Her Sister Want Momager Kris Jenner Out — 7 Reasons Why

“I’ve never hooked up with of a crewmate – it makes all of us look bad,” Max Hagley added.

“If I wanna go around and f**k everyone on this boat, that’s my prerogative!” Malia White exclaimed in another scene.

“I kissed a f**ng w**re,” another crew member claimed.

PHOTOS: Shirtless Scott Eastwood Caught Surfing In Sydney

Then, Below Deck alum Ben Robinson made a FaceTime cameo with Lauren Cohen!

Unfortunately, Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach will not be leading the boat this season. Instead, Sandy Yawn is in charge.

The guests are more open than ever, as they stripped down in the trailer too.

PHOTOS: You’re Fired! Kim Kardashian & Her Sister Want Momager Kris Jenner Out — 7 Reasons Why

The new season takes place in Croatia, as opposed to last year’s Greece.

Meanwhile, Below Deck just wrapped filming in St. Maarten.

Below Deck: Mediterranean premieres Tuesday, May 2 at 9 p.m. EST. Will you watch?

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.