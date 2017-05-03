Strangled & Duct-Taped: Missing Couple Found Murdered In Belize

A retired Marine and his Canadian girlfriend were found strangled to death in a Belize sugarcane field, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Georgia native Drew DeVoursney, 36, had been staying in the Central American country with Toronto-born Francesca Matus, 52, before their sudden deaths.

According to The New York Daily News, the pair, who had been dating a few short months, was last seen in a restaurant on April 25 in Corozal.

PHOTOS: Still Missing! Scott Disick Hasn’t Been Seen With His Kids In 23 Days After Split With Kourtney Kardashian

On the GoFundMe page “Bring Drew Home,” the former marine’s friend Brandon Barfield wrote that a pal had arrived at Matus’s house on April 26 to take her to the airport, but only found her packed luggage and the couple’s passports.

The pair had been spending the winter in Belize and planned to return to their respective country’s in the near future.

PHOTOS: Missing! Husband Pleads For Return Of ‘Endangered’ Wife

Authorities revealed that the two were in an “advanced stage of decomposition” when they were discovered, and they appeared to have been strangled.

DeVoursney’s mother shared that the U.S. Embassy in Belize told her that the couple had duct tape fastened around their wrists.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.