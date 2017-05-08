Back To Baywatch Babe! Watch Donna D’Errico Get Five-Hour, Full-Body Surgery Makeover

Mama June wasn’t the only one who desperately needed a mommy makeover. The team behind the Honey Boo Boo star’s full-body transformation set their sights and their scalpels to former Baywatch hottie Donna D’Errico, whose two kids have taken a serious toll on her beach body – and they captured the whole process on a jaw-dropping video obtained by RadarOnline.com!

D’Errico, 49, told Radar, “I’m having a tummy tuck, to remove all the loose skin from when I had my two kids,” Frankie Jean Sixx, 16, (with Nikki Sixx), and Rhyan D’Errico, 24.

“I’m having an arm lift, because I had gained a bunch of weight and then when I had lost it there is just some extra skin that makes me really uncomfortable,” she continued. “And a little bit of a butt lift because I’m not 20 anymore!”

Dr. Michael Obeng, who completed the surgery, told Radar, . “Donna told me she needed help.

My job is not to impose on her but to tell her how I can make what she wants happen. We made sure she was happy with everything we were going to do.”

Ultimately, the surgery was grueling. “She had so much excess skin – I took off about 15 centimeters of skin on her arms,” Dr. Obeng claimed.

Still, D’Errico came out of the operation with “no scars,” according to Obeng. “Everything went according to plan. The surgery went very well. We gave her medication to help with bruising.”

“Donna is a great role model,” he said. “It is a lesson that all is not lost. We can always reset the hands of time. You can regain it once again.”

