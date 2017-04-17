Barry Manilow’s Husband Secretly Married ALREADY … To A Woman!

Barry Manilow’s newlywed joy may be short-lived — RadarOnline.com has secretly learned that the beloved singer’s new “husband,” longtime manager Garry Kief, has a secret WIFE!

Manilow, 73, and Kief, 68, confirmed this month that they’d secretly married last year – news that was reported at the time exclusively in The National ENQUIRER.

But what they failed to mention is that long before his romance with Barry, Garry pledged his heart to a woman named Jane Marie Gunderson.

Marriage records obtained by Radar show that the couple wed on August 22, 1971, in Los Angeles, California.

Gary was just 22 at the time, and his sweetheart, Jane, was 21.

The couple welcomed daughter Kirsten almost exactly five years later, in August 1976. Today, she works for Barry’s production company and calls him her godfather.

But Gary and Barry have always said they met two years after she was born.

“I knew that was it. I was one of the lucky ones,” Manilow has said of meeting his life partner. “I was pretty lonely before that.”

Only problem? By all accounts, Garry NEVER divorced his wife before taking up with Barry!

There is no publicly available record of him ever legally splitting from Jane.

When she died in 2005, her obituary – under the name “Jane Kief” – referred to her as a “cherished” “WIFE.”

“This would explain why they did not get legally married for so long,” an insider told Radar. “They never filed the paperwork or got a marriage license. It was so strange.”

Barry was secretly married for years himself, having wed Susan Deixler in 1964. They split and had the marriage annulled in 1966.

Garry did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

