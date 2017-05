Barbra Streisand is so attached to the comforts of home,

she brings them with her when she goes on the road!

“Her entire dressing room is draped with white curtains that cover all the walls from the ceiling to the floor,” a spy revealed,

adding the room also has a large sofa and an old-fashioned armchair.

“However, the most important item that travels with the singer is her white Coton de Tulear, Sammie.

During sound check, Sammie sits on top of the grand piano and listens to Mummy sing!”