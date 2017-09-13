Grouchy Barbara Snubs ‘The View’ Reunion Party As Fear Over Host’s Health Heightens

Ailing Barbara Walters was invited for The View’s 20th year celebration but the news legend flatly told them she wanted nothing to do with the show or the current catty co-hosts, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

The snub — which comes on the heels of fears over the former host’s health — have some taking her regrets to the reunion party as an ominous sign of the 87-year-old’s shocking decline.

“Barbara was invited to turn the occasion into a big, moneymaking affair that people would have absolutely turned up for, but Barbara takes her retirement seriously and is all about spending time with family and friends these days,” a source reveals to Radar. “Secondly, she didn’t want to get involved wrangling all those big egos into one special.”

As Radar previously reported, Walters suffered a MAJOR health scare in August 2016 when she was hospitalized at New York’s Columbia Presbyterian Hospital after “experiencing heart complications.”

According to a source, she had “severe anxiety” before going under the knife for a “major plastic surgery overhaul and had a heart crisis.”

But that wasn’t the first health setback for the star. In May 2010, she had heart surgery to correct a faulty valve, and in January 2013 she was knocked out and gashed her head in a nasty fall. Soon after, she was hospitalized for 10 days for chicken pox, forcing her to leave The View for six weeks.

