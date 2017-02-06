Bali Suitcase Murderer Heather Mack Confesses She Alone Killed Her Mother

Nearly two years after she and her boyfriend were sentenced in her mother’s savage murder, teen killer Heather Mack claims she alone was responsible for the horrific crime.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve heard the truth sets you free, the truth sets you free. I never understood,” Mack, now 21, claims in shocking new videos uploaded to YouTube. “But I’m Heather Mack, and I want to be set free. I don’t want to live in a lie anymore.”

Though Mack’s baby daddy, Tommy Schaefer, was ordered to 18 years in Bali prison for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s mother Sheila von Weise and stuffing her body into a suitcase, the troubled Chicago native insists her former boyfriend is “innocent.”

“I don’t regret killing my mother. And as evil as that may sound, that’s my reality…But I regret bringing Tommy into it,” she says in the clips. “I regret being selfish. I regret trapping an innocent person into this.”

After Schaefer, now 23, refused to help her hire a $50,000 hitman, Mack alleges she placed incriminating text messages into his phone, and later convinced him to accompany her family on an exotic vacation to Bali, Indonesia.

While in Bali, Mack says she murdered her mom alone, then forced Schaefer to help her hide the evidence.

“I told Tommy that if he did not help me clean the room and get rid of the body, that I would tell the police that he did it,” she explains. “I would pay money to get him arrested. So he helped me clean it. The only thing Tommy is not innocent of is hiding the body.”

Finally, Mack begs Schaefer for forgiveness. (They reportedly split up last year.)

“I’m sorry Tommy Schaefer. I love you, I really love you,” she cries. “If I could go back, I would do it myself. I’m sorry that everyone that ever knew you thinks you’re a murderer…I’m sorry everybody thinks you’re some crazy killer.”

In addition to her shocking confession, Macks claims her mother killed her late father, jazz composer James Mack, in an Athens, Greece, hotel room eight years before the murder.

“Two weeks before I came to Bali, I found out that she killed my father,” she claims. “I made it up in my heart, in my mind, in my soul, in my blood, in the oxygen running through my body, that I wanted to kill my mother.”

As Radar previously reported, Mack and Schaefer shocked the world when Bali authorities claimed the couple killed von Wiese, 62, with a metal fruit bowl at the swanky St. Regis hotel on August 12, 2014. They then allegedly stuffed the body into a suitcase and left it in the back of a taxi.

During the trial, Mack gave birth to the pair’s daughter, Stella. In 2015, she was sentenced to just 10 years in prison due to her status as a new mom.

As Radar exclusively reported last year, Mack has shown little remorse for her crimes in prison, where she was photographed partying with other inmates.

According to the Daily Mail, Schaefer has told friends his ex allegedly does drugs and has sex with women during her confinement.

