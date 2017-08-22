‘Below Deck’ Cocaine Scandal! Baker Manning Arrested For Drug Possession

Baker Manning is responsible for helping charter guests on Below Deck, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that she was a wild party girl before she got on board!

Manning was arrested for possession of cocaine, PWID marijuana and PWID marijuana in close proximity of a school on October 6, 2007 after Charleston County police officers responded to a noise complaint coming from a house party, according to Charleston County court documents obtained by Radar.

“Upon arrival at the residence, officer York heard loud voice and knocked on the door,” the court documents read. “Subject Baker Manning opened the door while holding an open container of beer, and another subject was walking in the hallway holding a large clear pipe.”

The officers reported that two people were also sitting around a table “on which there was a quantity of marijuana.”

The officers then “seized miscellaneous drug paraphernalia items, 91.13 grams of marijuana, a quantity of cocaine, and $790 in US Currency, due to its proximity to illegal narcotics” and arrested Manning.

Charleston County ultimately kept all of the property seized in the case.

Manning is now starring alongside Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain and Nico Scholly on the hit Bravo show. Radar exclusively confirmed that Kyle Dixon is also appearing for his second season come September.

